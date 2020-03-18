C8 Corvette Does 10s 1/4-Mile Run with a Magic Bottle in Its Frunk

While YouTubers are busy drag racing their stock C8 Corvettes against any sort of machine you can imagine (here's an example involving a Hellcat), aftermarket developers are hard at work developing mods for the mid-engined Corvette. In fact, less than a week ago, we talked about a mid-engined Chevy that was given a light massage for improving its quarter-mile performance. Well, the time has come to see that 2020 Chevrolet Corvette at work.
As such, we're looking at the first C8 to have descended into the 10s arena. For the record, the stock incarnation of the 2020 Corvette Stingray needs 11.3 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet task, delivering a trap speed of 121 mph. This means the C8 Z06 will one-up it, since the now-retired supercharged machine can deal with this adventure in 10.95 seconds at 127 mph.
Well, the 2020 Corvette that brought us here can leave the stock Z06 (have you had enough apples-to-oranges comparos yet?) trailing in its wake. And that's because it manages to play the said game in 10.65 seconds at 130 mph.
In fact, you'll be able to notice the machine having its way with the drag strip thanks to the first social media post below.
So, what are the mods fitted to the mid-engined toy? Well, as mentioned in the title above, the frunk of the vehicle accommodates a nitrous bottle - the 6.2-liter V8 of the vehicle, which delivers 495 ponies in stock form, received a 50 shot.
Then we have the drag-friendly wheel and tire package, which features 18-inch Forgeline wheels wrapped in Mickey Thompson drag radials. Oh, and let's not forget the skinnies that reduce rolling resistance for the front axle.
Of course, the C8 is on its way to receiving more serious mods, with a twin-turbo kit being the star here - this could take the LT2 (close) to the 1,000 hp border for starters.
