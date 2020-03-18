C8 Corvette Does 10s 1/4-Mile Run with a Magic Bottle in Its Frunk

View this post on Instagram

Say it ain’t so.... 🔥🔥🔥. @weldwheels wrapped in @mickeythompsontires on the Carlyle Racing C8... 🔥🔥🔥🔥. #CarlyleRacing #Corvette #C8 #LT2 #c8corvette #weld #weldracing #mickeythompson #mickeythompsontires #orange #juice #s71 #alumastar #sick #hightechcorvette #corvettefamily #adamspolishes #lsx #ltx

A post shared by CarlyleRacing (@carlyleracing) on Mar 16, 2020 at 9:21am PDT