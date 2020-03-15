C8 Corvette Drag Races 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, America Wins

While Chevrolet started delivering the C8 Corvette to its owners last month, we can now talk about the drag strip assault of the mid-engined 'Vette. And the adventure that brought us here sees the GM toy duking it out with the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.
The $60,000 starting price of the new Corvette Stingray, which is only offered for the 2020 model and is said to see GM losing around $20,000 on each unit, places the Chevy well below the starting price of the GT500, which sits at $73,995. Even so, the two slabs of America are aimed at completely different audiences.
Thankfully, the battle took place at the drag strip, which not only means the drivers managed to keep things on the safe side, but also involves the prepped surface allowing the aficionados to make the most out of their machines.
However, while the driver of the 760 hp, 625 lb-ft 'Stang is an YouTuber with quarter-mile experience on this vehicle, we can't say the same about the gear head wielding the 495 hp, 465 lb-ft Corvette - for instance, the driver still hadn't figured out how to do a burnout and, vehicle aside, his reaction times show the need for extra practice.
Even so, the winner is dictated by the 1,320 feet time and since the clock doesn't start ticking until the car gets off the line, you'll be able to see the vehicles, not just the drivers, at work.
Note that the C8 Stingray and the S550 GT500 duked it out on two occasions, with the video including time slips for both races. And you can jump to the 7:21 point of the clip below to see the first velocity battle. For the record, you can also check out the PDR (Performance Data Recorder) view of the first race, as captured by the Corvette, with this awaiting you at the 9:50 point of the vid.
