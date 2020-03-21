C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Challenger SRT 392, Destruction Occurs

4 C8 Corvette "Drag Pack" Has a Nitrous Bottle in its Frunk

With the C8 Chevrolet Corvette customer deliveries having kicked off late last month, the mid-engined machine is keeping us on our toes. From tuner projects (here's the first twin-turbo example ) to drag races, the 2020 Corvette Stingray is busy going fast(er). Case in point with the adventure we have here, which showcases the 'Vette duking it out with a Dodge Challenger. 4 photos



Now, according to the owner of this particular example, the car only packs two mods, namely the headlight air intake of its supercharged big brother, along with a mid-muffler delete.



As for the Corvette, this is here in 100 percent factory trim, which means its 6.2-liter V8 churns out 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. And let's take a bit of time to look past the numbers, shall we?



While the muscle numbers of the two American stars are comparable, the mid-engined machine packs quite a few aces up its sleeves, such as the massive scale footprint advantage, the quicker dual-clutch tranny and, of course, the superior aerodynamic profile.



So, how will all of the above influence the sprinting battle that brought us here? Well, you'll get to find out at the 1:40 point of the clip below, with the machines having battled on more than one occasion - for the record, the Chevrolet served as the camera car for this adventure.



PS: While this velocity battle took place on the streets, keep in mind to head over to the drag strip when you feel the need for speed. Stay on the safe side and let the prepped surface of the track maximize the 1/4-mile potential of your ride.



