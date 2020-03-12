Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Drag Races Tesla Model S Raven, America Wins

The Dodge Challenger and even the Tesla Model S, are examples of the fact that you can actually teach an old dog new tricks. So here we are, talking about a confrontation involving the latest range-toppers of the two, namely the Model S Raven (call it Performance, if you must) and the Hellcat Redeye.
We're obviously talking about a straight-line battle here and, fortunately, this took place at the drag strip, which not only meant that the drivers could keep things on the safe side, but also gave that muscle car a prepped surface to work with - the EV has all-paw hardware on its side, with this playing an important role in the 1,320 feet battle we're talking about.
It's worth noting that both slabs of America came to the battle in stock or near-stock form - while there are a few modded Teslas out there, this isn't one of them. As for the Challenger, this has left the stock exhaust behind, while it puts its 797 ponies to the ground using drag radials (the rubber was supplied by Nitto).
It looks like the wielder of the Tesla was confident enough to come to the race with an 84 percent state of charge (based on previous drag racing adventures, this factor can influence the quarter-mile performance of the electric sedan).
The plan for the velocity battle was simple: in their bid to establish a clear winner, the two drivers would duke it out on three separate occasions. As for what happened in the real world, you should know the racing action we discussed above kicks off at the 7:50 point of the clip below.
PS: Keep in mind that the winner dictated by your eyes is one thing, while that showcased by the time slips, which are included in the video, is a different matter.
