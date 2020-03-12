Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Drag Races Tesla Model S Raven, America Wins

More on this:

1 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Gets "Cars" Makeover, Looks Almost Cute

2 Dodge Charger Daytona "White Knight" Is the Master of Downforce

3 C8 Corvette "Drag Pack" Has a Nitrous Bottle in its Frunk

4 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante X-Pack Looks Great in Cumberland Grey

5 First 2016 Camaro SS to Pull 9s Quarter Mile Is High on Nitrous, Breaks Rear Axle