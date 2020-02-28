Tuned Acura NSX "Muscles" Drag Races Tesla Model S Raven, Elimination Follows

We are gathered here today to discuss an electrified drag race, one that sees a Tesla Model S duking it out with an Acura NSX. Now, neither the electric performance sedan, nor the hybrid supercar are new releases, but keep in mind that we're talking about the latest Raven incarnation of the first, while the NSX sitting before us has been modified.
An aftermarket-touched example of the Acura/Honda NSX? To be honest, taking the Acura halo car down the aftermarket path doesn't seem odd and that's because this gas-electric supercar could use a bit of help in the performance area, as the competitor testing performed back in the day showed.
As expected, nobody touched the three electric motors of the NSX. Instead, its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 has been gifted with a custom exhaust supplied by Fabspeed, along with an aggressive ECU tune. All in all, the machine is said to have gained around 100 ponies, which should push its overall output to 700 hp.
For the record, the driver of the supercar wished to talk to the camera following the shenanigan, claiming the Launch Control feature of the vehicle couldn't be activated, but we must obviously take this with a grain of
salt brake dust.
The two velocity beasts duked it out on three separate occasions, so you'll get to enjoy all the action you want. And since the clip below, which showcases the sprinting adventure, involves the timeslips, you'll easily notice the quarter-mile numbers delivered by the Tesla and the Acura. And if you happen to be in a rush, make sure to head over to the 4:30 point of the video, since that's where the side-by-side action kicks off.
PS: Since we're talking about the Tesla Model S Raven, here's the electric monster battling the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in the 1,320 feet arena.
