C8 Corvette Drag Races Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Brutality Ensues

There are a ton of aspects that set the C8 Corvette and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat apart. However, the two slabs of America simply had to be thrown at each other in a drag race, so here we are, talking about such a straight-line shenanigan.
Some of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette drag races we've shown you took place at the drag strip, but this isn't one of them. So please don't use it as an example and head for the track when you feel the time for a velocity battle has come.
The mid-engined 'Vette and the HEMI wielder got together on the street and duked it out on quite a few occasions, which means you'll be able to reach a clear conclusion on this matter.
While the Chevrolet Corvette is only offered with a dual-clutch, the 2016 Challenger Hellcat we have here is the six-speed manual model - the two mostly used rolling starts, taking off at various speeds, but a standing start adventure was included on the list.
For the record, both the Chevy and the Dodge came to the battle in stock form. In fact, since the 'Vette hadn't completed its 500-mile break-in interval, its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 came with a slight torque limitation during the battle (this should sit at around 40 lb-ft). And, in case this detail makes you worried about the future of its motor, there's something you should know: its owner, YouTuber StreetSpeed717, is planning to drop a pair of turbos into the engine compartment once the aftermarket realm is ready to check that box.
So, did the 707 hp Hellcat dominate the arena or did the 1,100 lbs weight advantage of the 495 hp Corvette Stingray work in its favor? You'll be able to find out at the 18:56 point of the clip and you should stick around to see the kind of effect a driver change can have.
The mid-engined 'Vette and the HEMI wielder got together on the street and duked it out on quite a few occasions, which means you'll be able to reach a clear conclusion on this matter.
While the Chevrolet Corvette is only offered with a dual-clutch, the 2016 Challenger Hellcat we have here is the six-speed manual model - the two mostly used rolling starts, taking off at various speeds, but a standing start adventure was included on the list.
For the record, both the Chevy and the Dodge came to the battle in stock form. In fact, since the 'Vette hadn't completed its 500-mile break-in interval, its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 came with a slight torque limitation during the battle (this should sit at around 40 lb-ft). And, in case this detail makes you worried about the future of its motor, there's something you should know: its owner, YouTuber StreetSpeed717, is planning to drop a pair of turbos into the engine compartment once the aftermarket realm is ready to check that box.
So, did the 707 hp Hellcat dominate the arena or did the 1,100 lbs weight advantage of the 495 hp Corvette Stingray work in its favor? You'll be able to find out at the 18:56 point of the clip and you should stick around to see the kind of effect a driver change can have.