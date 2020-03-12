C8 Corvette "Drag Pack" Has a Nitrous Bottle in its Frunk

It's not just carmakers that have poorly-kept secrets - the aftermarket is also involved, with one of the best examples being social media's plan to mod the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. We've talked about this on a plethora of occasions, most of which were augmented by renderings taking at shot at portraying the wave of custom 'Vettes. Well, with 2020 Corvette deliveries having kicked off last month, the time has come to talk about a real-world example of a modded Chevy.

3 photos