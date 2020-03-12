C8 Corvette "Drag Pack" Has a Nitrous Bottle in its Frunk

It's not just carmakers that have poorly-kept secrets - the aftermarket is also involved, with one of the best examples being social media's plan to mod the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. We've talked about this on a plethora of occasions, most of which were augmented by renderings taking at shot at portraying the wave of custom 'Vettes. Well, with 2020 Corvette deliveries having kicked off last month, the time has come to talk about a real-world example of a modded Chevy.
This story comes from the drag racing world, which is now focused on bringing the newcomer into the 10s arena - as magazine testing has shown, the factory incarnation of the C8 can deliver low-11s quarter-mile runs, the said mission shouldn't be all that difficult.
This 2020 Chevrolet Corvette has seen its 6.2-liter LT2 V8 receiving a nitrous shot, with the tank being located in the frunk of the mid-engined animal, as you'll be able to notice in the images above.
Of course, the power, whether it's the stock muscle or not, has to be put to the ground. As such, this toy comes with a special wheel/tire package for the prepped surface of the drag strip. At the rear, we have 18-inch Forgeline wheels that use a bead lock system to keep those Mickey Thompson drag radials in place during the most extreme of loads.
Up front, the skinny wheels and tires might not be the best choice for a mid-engined machine, whose sharp handling is an important part of the equation. However, this sort of hardware certainly helps improve those 1,320 feet numbers by reducing rolling resistance.
The 'Vette sitting before us was massaged by an Ohio-based specialist called Carlyle Racing. And, like so many of you, I'm looking forward to seeing what happens once such modded Chevys start hitting drag strips across the country.
