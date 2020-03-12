Trade Your Car Collection for This Stunning $20 Million Florida Keys Mansion

5 Teslas Soon to Talk to Pedestrians and Fart in Their Direction, Musk Promises

3 Elon Musk Created the Cybertruck Because Only a Tank Is Tougher Than a Truck

1 Tesla Will Build Cybertruck Gigafactory in Central US, Probably Nashville

More on this:

Is a Rave Cave Under the Tesla Berlin Gigafactory Really Coming?

A couple of days ago, Elon Musk decided things are too boring in the world and threw another of his famous Twitter challenges. This time, it involved Germany, a rave cave, and woofers the size of a car. 3 photos



Musk suggested this after taking aim at Coachella, a California music festival that should not be running “until it stops sucking,” and received a huge response for the man’s fans.



A total of 772,987 votes were cast, 90.2 percent of which in favor of the idea. This encouraged Musk to give more details, such as the fact the cave would have “an epic sound system & woofers the size of a car.”



Experience has taught us that, no matter how crazy his ideas sound, Musk eventually and in some way comes true on his promises. After all, we’re talking about a man who sent



Now, despite all that and Musk calling the poll over with the claim “the people have spoken,” we can’t be entirely sure he will go through with the idea either. It could be interesting if he did, though.



On a more serious note, work on the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin is still far from over. Back in February, a German court ordered Tesla to stop work on environmental concerns, and that on top of the fact the facility still lacks the permits for the build.



If and when ready, the Tesla should have a mega rave cave under the Berlin Gigafatory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020 On March 10, Musk posted a poll on Twitter, stating to the world that “Tesla should have a mega rave cave under the Berlin Gigafatory.” The poll has now ended, and the votes are overwhelmingly in favor of the idea.Musk suggested this after taking aim at Coachella, a California music festival that should not be running “until it stops sucking,” and received a huge response for the man’s fans.A total of 772,987 votes were cast, 90.2 percent of which in favor of the idea. This encouraged Musk to give more details, such as the fact the cave would have “an epic sound system & woofers the size of a car.”Experience has taught us that, no matter how crazy his ideas sound, Musk eventually and in some way comes true on his promises. After all, we’re talking about a man who sent an actual car into space for no reason, and threw American authorities into chaos with his “ not a flamethrower .” Oh, and he also owns a tunnel-digging company that could be perfect for the job.Now, despite all that and Musk calling the poll over with the claim “the people have spoken,” we can’t be entirely sure he will go through with the idea either. It could be interesting if he did, though.On a more serious note, work on the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin is still far from over. Back in February, a German court ordered Tesla to stop work on environmental concerns, and that on top of the fact the facility still lacks the permits for the build.If and when ready, the Gigafactory should be the workplace for thousands of people and spill out some 1 million new cars per year.