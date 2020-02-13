This Ford Bronco "Drag Racing" Build Looks Crooked, Front Axle Sticks Out

With the Ford Bronco revival just around the corner (you can read more about the new-age SUV here), it's no secret that the original is enjoying more and more attention these days. Of course, not all attention may be of the good kind. For instance, we are now here to discuss a build that seems to be based on the first-gen Bronco and this raises quite a few questions.
It all starts with an Instagram account called Team Broncosaurus 2020. And, if you check it out, you'll notice that the label has already begun working on the project.
On the one hand, we have what appears to be a Ford Bronco shell, complete with many body panels, with this having been cut into a new shape. On the other hand, there's a different image, one that portrays what should be a scale model "blueprint" for this adventure. And this one has plenty of elements that might scare more than just purists.
The chopped roof, along with the coupe-like take don't seem all that extreme, at least not when compared to bits like that front axle hanging in front of the body - take a look at the front fenders and you'll notice these now house the exhaust tips instead of the wheels.
And while the said tips and the sky-high individual throttle bodies penetrating the hood seem to indicate the presence of a naturally aspirated V8, it's hard to understand what the side exhaust sitting before the rear wheels is all about.
Speaking of the wheels, the fully covered front units might be a clue towards the low-dar purpose many speed-destined builds go for. So perhaps this will be a drag racer.
Of course, the scale model transformation sitting before us might just be a way to test the waters, so perhaps it's too early to worry about this one.
