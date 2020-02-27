McLaren 720S Drag Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo, Emotional Rollercoaster Follows

It was 2017 when McLaren introduced the 720S and it looks like the drag racing community still can't get enough of it. Then again, since this is a supercar that can deliver high-9s runs in the form it came from the factory, that shouldn't be a surprise. The same can be said about the fact that the Woking animal has become the favorite target of tuner rides.
We are now here to talk about a fresh example of a custom monster taking on a 720S. For the record, it looks like the Macca we have here hasn't been touched by the aftermarket wand.
As for its enemy, we're looking at a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. Now, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the German machine has been gifted with respectable mods, such as upgrades turbos, intercooler, a methanol setup, along with the obvious tune.
Thus, the Porscha now allows its driver to play with 800 horses at the wheels, which means its crank output should sit above 900 ponies. For the sake of comparison, I'll remind you that the rear-world crankshaft output of the 720S is somewhere around 750 hp, since the official number (think: 720 hp) is underrated.
However, while the McLaren is friendlier to the scales, the Porsche can bet on all-paw traction for the take-off phase of the race - the two got together at the drag strip and duked it out on no less than three occasions.
Now, the 720S is no singer, but the aural side of the Porsche is something you'll remember and not necessarily in a good way., as you'll notice in the video below.
The adventure started with some test passes (you'll find these at the 3:00 point of the vid below). And since the weather got worse by the time the side-by-side action kicked off (5:00 timestamp), you'll see the effect the said conditions had on the quarter-mile numbers of both machines.
As for its enemy, we're looking at a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 Turbo. Now, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the German machine has been gifted with respectable mods, such as upgrades turbos, intercooler, a methanol setup, along with the obvious tune.
Thus, the Porscha now allows its driver to play with 800 horses at the wheels, which means its crank output should sit above 900 ponies. For the sake of comparison, I'll remind you that the rear-world crankshaft output of the 720S is somewhere around 750 hp, since the official number (think: 720 hp) is underrated.
However, while the McLaren is friendlier to the scales, the Porsche can bet on all-paw traction for the take-off phase of the race - the two got together at the drag strip and duked it out on no less than three occasions.
Now, the 720S is no singer, but the aural side of the Porsche is something you'll remember and not necessarily in a good way., as you'll notice in the video below.
The adventure started with some test passes (you'll find these at the 3:00 point of the vid below). And since the weather got worse by the time the side-by-side action kicked off (5:00 timestamp), you'll see the effect the said conditions had on the quarter-mile numbers of both machines.