Tuned 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races McLaren 720S, Demolition Follows

What could determine the driver of a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 to drag race a McLaren 720S? Well, for one thing, the British supercar has become a benchmark, since it can deliver high-9s quarter-mile runs in factory trim. So let's take the time to see how such an adventure unfolds, shall we?
Of course, a stock S550-generation GT500 wouldn't stand a chance against the Macca, since this is a 10-second car. Then again, given the fact that the pony kicks of ar $78,000, you could grab four of these for the MSRP of the 720S, so nobody expects the muscle car to dominate its mid-engined opponent.
Well, the Mustang that brought us here comes with certain mods, albeit steering clear of any heavy-duty play. As such, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 of the 'Stang has been gifted with custom goodies targeting the intake, the exhaust and the tune.
According to Brooks of the Drag Times YT channel, who brought us this shenanigan, a dyno run performed after the race saw the Ford delivering about 800 hp at the wheels, which would mean its crank output had been pushed from the factory rating of 760 to a value probably sitting close to 900 ponies. However, it's unclear if the Ford delivered the same output during the drag strip confrontation.
Both the Mustang Shelby GT500 and the 720S used Toyo R888R rear tires, with this being a drag racer's favorite street rubber choice. Other than that, the McLaren was stock, which means its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivers north of 720 hp (the factory rating is uber-conservative).
And while both velocity toys rely on 7-speed dual-clutch units, the supercar is a friend of the scales (think: 3,180 lbs), while the muscle beast weighs in at 4,225 lbs.
Now, if you happen to be in a hurry, make sure to head over to the 44:45 point of the clip below. - since the clip also includes the timeslips, you'll easily be able to compare the numbers for each machine.
