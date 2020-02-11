McLaren 720S Drag Races 1,300 HP Mercedes-AMG GT R Sleeper, Surprise Follows

The McLaren 720S has been in production since 2017. And yet here we are, in 2020, talking about the velocity might of the Woking animal. For one thing, the mid-engined beast can deliver 9s quarter-mile runs in factory trim, which has allowed it to decimate the competition, but has also turned the Brit into the favorite target of tuner rides.
Case in point with the adventure that brings us here, which sees a gym-visiting incarnation of the Mercedes-AMG GT R duking it out with the 720S.
The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 animating the Beast Of The Green Hell (this is the GT R's official nickname, remember?) has been pushed all the way to 1,300 ponies. The mods include forged internals, a Garrett GTX 3584 turbo, a 16-injector setup, an ethanol-sipping setup and many others, such as dual-clutch transmission upgrades.
Note that the upgrade was handled by the Dubai arm of German specialist GAD Motors.
However, the appearance of the GT R was left stock, with this even coming in the Green Hell Magno launch color. So with only the rear wheels being changed, this Affalterbach toy can now be labeled as a sleeper. For the record, this animal now only requires 3.5 seconds to sprint from 100 to 200 km/h (62 to 124 mph).
As for the Macca, this is expected to have come to the battle in stock form, which means its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 delivered north of 720 hp (the factory output is underrated).
The front- and the mid-engined monsters duked it out using rolling starts, thus minizing crash risk and drivetrain stress.
You can head over to the 12:57 and the 15:05 point of the clip below to see the drag battles described above, with these having taken place on a highway close to Dubai.
Meanwhile, I'l remind you that while McLaren is working on the Longtail incarnation of the 720S (this will most likely use the 750LT moniker), Mercedes-AMG is developing the GT Black Series, which should be the swansong of the current generation.
