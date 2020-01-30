Old Opel Kadett Sleeper Drag Races Audi RS6, Goes All In

Imagine you enter a drag racing even in [insert modern performance car here] and somehow find yourself lined up next to what is apparently an old beater like the Opel Kadett we have here - there must be some sort of catch, right? The answer is obviously positive, as the owner of the Audi RS6 that battled the senior compact found out.
Of course, we're talking about a sleeper here. This thing started out in life as a Kadett E, which is the last model built before the German automotive producer switched to the Astra. And while the YouTuber who captured the contraption on camera talks about its output having jumped to 700 horsepower, we can't be 100 percent certain.
Sure, the owner could've always installed modern aero, especially since widebody kits are so popular these days. But the gear head decided to leave the car in the visual form it came from the factory, which makes everything even spicier - there are one or two clues on the extra muscle of the machine, such as the custom wheels, but this still don't seem serious enough to tip a potential opponent on the newfound performance.
Speaking of which, the ex-generation Audi RS6 Avant you'll get to see battling the Kadett in the first part of the clip below didn't exactly come to the battle unprepared. As such, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the RS model has been massaged to 750 horsepower. Besides, while the Audi comes in all-paw form, the Opel relies on its front axle to put the power down.
The two German toys engaged in a half-mile battle as part of a drag racing event in their home country. And it's worth mentioning that the Kadett also duked it out with a 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S taken to 760 hp, as well as with a second RS6 (this has also visited the gym, delivering 700 ponies).
