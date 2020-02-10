Porsche Taycan Turbo S First 1/4-Mile Run: Can It Beat the Tesla in a Drag Race?

From pricing to engineering and interior quality, the Porsche Taycan and the Tesla Model S are more different than it might appear. However, since we're talking about a pair of electric performance sedans, a go-fast comparison is impossible to resist.
Fortunately, the range-topping Taycan Turbo S has now hit the drag strip and we have the numbers. Now, as Brooks of the Drag Times YouTube channel, who took the Zuffenhausen machine to the track, explains, the strip hadn't been prepped. As, such, the instant torque monster that is the Taycan did experience wheel slip during the takeoff phase.
For the record, the Porscha had been fully charged prior to the multiple passes it ran at the track - the said YouTuber explains that each 1,320 feet sprint accounted for a 2 percent drop in battery charge. And while the runs weren't done back to back, as data was analyzed in between them, the machine showed consistent performance.
Now, the piece of footage below includes all the info you need, with this coming from the Vbox and the Draggy measurement hardware installed on the Taycan.
For the record, the best Tesla Model S quarter-mile time recorded to date sits in the 10.5s area, while the most impressive trap speed recorded is 126 mph, at least according to the data gathered by the said vlogger.
However, you should keep in mind that the quoted Tesla numbers were recorded on a prepped surface, which means the Taycan Turbo S should be able to do even better than 10.522s at 129.48 mph, which made for the best performance recorded on the test day that brought us here.
In fact, Brooks has already teased a drag race involving the pair of super-EVs, as you'll notice in the final part of the video below.
PS: If you happen to be in a rush, you should know that the quarter-mile action awaits you at the 6:33 point of the clip.
