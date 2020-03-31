Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 "Body Builder" Is Not For the Introverts

C8 Corvette Drag Races Tuned Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, Schooling Happens

While there are a few modded C8 Corvettes out there, with their aftermarket work ranging from custom exhaust setups to twin-turbo kits, the example we have here isn't one of them - we're dealing with a Corvette Stingray packing the Z51 performance package, which means its official crank horsepower rating sits at 495 horsepower.However, we can't say the same about the Blue Oval competitor of the mid-engined beast. To be more precise, the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V8 of the 'Stang has been gifted with a JLT air intake, a Corsa X-Pipe, and a flex-fueltune. So, with its tank holding precious E85 cargo, the pony has been dynoed at 510 wheel horsepower, which should place its crank figure at around 570-580 hp.Now, some of you might feel... inspired by this velocity battle, which took place on the street. And that's okay, as long as you don't use the shenanigan we have here as an example and keep the speed battles for the drag strip.With that out of the way, you should know that the races involved rolling starts, with the two slabs of America duking it out on two occasions. And while the first battle kicked off at 45 mph, the second saw the hostilities starting at 55 mph.Keep in mind that while the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray only comes in dual-clutch form, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is a manual-only affair. Luckily, the vlogger behind the wheel of the latter knows his way around the tree-pedal setup.PS: If you happen to be in a rush, keep in mind the sprinting action kicks off at the 7:13 point of the vid below.