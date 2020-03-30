Chevy Nova "Revival" Looks Ready to Flex

View this post on Instagram

My take on modernizing a 68’ Chevy Nova . I love this thing! My dad had one so I may be biased! Inspired by some of the newer Camaros to get the “design language” similar. • • • • • • #nova#chevynova#chevy#camaro#chevrolet#musclecar#chevycamaro #concept #conceptcar #conceptcars #render #renders #renderings #instacar #instacars #carsofinstagram #redesign #cardesign #cardesigner #detroitmuscle #musclecars #1320fam #instadesign #cargram #caroftheday #carlove #carsdaily #carsovereverything #carspotting @1320video @americanmusclehd @americanmusclecom @novabroz @nova.scene @boostednova @muscle_society @muscle.car.mayhem

A post shared by Oskerr | Concept Cars & Trucks (@wb.artist20) on Mar 27, 2020 at 10:33am PDT