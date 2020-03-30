Chevy Nova "Revival" Looks Ready to Flex

Remember when Chevrolet decided to bring back the Nova for the 1985 model year? Since the model was actually a rebadged Toyota subcompact, that is a revival that shouldn't have taken place. However, a digital art label has decided to bring back the Nova of the Golden Era, namely the third-gen model.
The rendering we have here is an attempt at reviving the 1968 Chevy Nova and one might wonder how such an ideea was born.
Well, wb.artist20, the pixel master behind the work delivered an explanation in the Instagram post showcasing the slab of America: "I love this thing! My dad had one so I may be biased!"
The pixel master goes on to state that the styling we have here borrows its visual DNA from some of the "newer Camaros".
And while we're talking about the Camaro, here's to hoping that all the rumors about its demise won't get past their current status. After all, the salling sales recorded in recent years are, most likely, the result of the uninspired visual transformations brought to the machine.
Now, you should that General Motors nearly brought back the Nova early in the previous decade. Since this nameplate used to define a compact model, the carmaker noticed the interest sparked by the Toyobaru and came up with the Chevrolet Code 130R concept at the 2012 Detroit Motor Show.
The show car was not much larger than the Toyota GT 86 and the Subaru BRZ, with its styling being a brilliant mix of retro American styling cues and design features characterizing coupes of the said era. As for its tech side, the vehicle was powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter engine featuring mild-hybrid assistance.
Despite the fact that the 130E concept received a warm wellcome from media outlets and enthusiasts alike, this never made it to production - the market started shifting its attention away from small vehicles, especially such niche models.
Regardless, you'll find a set of photos showcasing the Chevrolet 130R in the image gallery above.
My take on modernizing a 68' Chevy Nova . I love this thing! My dad had one so I may be biased! Inspired by some of the newer Camaros to get the "design language" similar.