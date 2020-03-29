Dodge Challenger Hellcat "Aquaman" Goes Below and Beyond

The slab of America features three main types of mods that are trending these days, with the first being the widebody kits - as is usually the case with non-factory WB kits, these fenders are massive enough to make the first appear almost normal.
Then we have the microscopic ground clearance, which comes via ais springs. So, since we're looking at an #bagged setup, the driver can easily adjust the ride height of the muscle car, which means that, for instance, sleeping policemen won't bring any trouble.
There's simply no way to overlook the custom shoes of the Mopar machine. Not when the complex design of the wheels meets a gold finish, albeit with this combo potentially being an opinion splitter.
Nevertheless, you can check out the build in the social media posts below, video and all.
Now, since the next generation of the Dodge muscle car is mentioned in the intro, let's take a bit of time to remember the latest clue on the matter. I'm referring to a rendering coming from a Dodge designer. And while this may be a mere doodle, the fact that is was shared by FCA head designer Ralph Gilles might just say something.
