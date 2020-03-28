Dodge Dart "Dark Demon" Has a Widebody For Days

The fourth generation of the Dodge Dart was one of the icons that kept drag racers happy from the mid-1960s to the mid-1970s, so the Mopar machine is missed these days. Fortunately, the world wide web always has ways of bringing this nameplate back under the spotlights, with the rendering we have here being one of the most recent examples of this.
The pixel work sitting before us packs the kind of mods you'd expect to find on modern-day muscle cars. It all kicks off with a widebody kit consisting of uber-generous fenders and while this is obviously an eye-catching feature, it will certainly split opinions among car lovers.
Look under that not-small factory front bumper and you'll notice a compact air dam, albeit one that looks like it could do its job well.
Of course, it could be difficult to get your eyes off that monster of a hood scoop, which seems to be borrowed from the HEMI Dart. We're talking about the 1968 special that could complete the quarter-mile task in ten seconds or less, while being more or less street legal.
So, does this mean the said scoop sits atop of a 426ci (7.0-liter) HEMI delivering 425 ponies and 490 lb-ft of twist? We can only dream about such a tech setup.
Regardless of its firepower, the cabin of the retro monster has been gifted with a roll cage, so the one behind the wheel can enjoy some extra confidence when welding that gas pedal to the floor.
Last, but certainly not least, the Dodge seems to have been brought much closer to the road, probably with the help of an air suspension.
In case you're wondering, the one responsible for these pixels is young digital artist Danny Berry, with the aficionado having a thing for muscle cars. For instance, here's what the gearhead can do for a HEMI Cuda and if this isn't enough, perhaps you're looking for the pixel master's 1970 Dodge Charger.
In case you're wondering, the one responsible for these pixels is young digital artist Danny Berry, with the aficionado having a thing for muscle cars. For instance, here's what the gearhead can do for a HEMI Cuda and if this isn't enough, perhaps you're looking for the pixel master's 1970 Dodge Charger.
