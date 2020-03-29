Very Famous Harley-Davidson Riders You Probably Didn’t Know About

4 27,000-Mile Foxbody Mustang 5.0 Listed for Sale on Craigslist for $25,000

3 Ford Crown Vic Police Interceptor Gives Up Policing for the Hollywood Spotligt

1 Ford Mustang Mach-E Order Banks Open May 11th, $500 Reservation Will Be Refunded

More on this:

2020 Ford Ranger RTR Looks Like the Ranger Raptor's Aftermarket Cousin

While writing about the 10th Anniversary Mustang RTR Spec 5 , yours truly saw something really interesting on the tuner’s website. For $9,800, the Ranger can be turned into something more than a mid-size pickup truck, something edging on the off-road capabilities and no-nonsense looks of the Ranger Raptor from Ford Performance. 10 photos



From the sides, the 17-inch Tech 6 wheels in Satin Charcoal are wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires that measure 265/70 R17. Black performance lug nuts, fender flares, the appropriate badging, a graphics package, and Fox 2.0 performance coilovers are also featured. At the rear of the dune-bashing warrior, you’ll notice a cat-back exhaust system, a different license plate frame, and a decal on the tailgate.



Opening the driver’s door reveals RTR floor liners and a serialized plaque on the dashboard with the signature of Vaughn Gittin Jr. Two upgrades are available as optional extras, namely the RTR leather package and the RTR grille with the LED light bar. The question is, does the Ranger RTR make sense from a financial standpoint?



Let’s put it this way. $9,800 for the RTR makeover plus $36,475 for the XLT trim level with the Super Crew cabin and 4x4 translates to $46,275. The Ranger VelociRaptor from Hennessey starts at $64,950, and if you were to import the



The answer to the previous question is yes, definitely worth it. Customers who would love a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo can further spend $399 on the



A simple reflash of the ECU translates to 59 additional horsepower and 67 more pound-feet of torque if you fuel up with 93 octane. The dealer-installed package is available with most trim levels of the Ranger through Ford or rtrvehicles.com, and as you can tell, influences from the F-150 RTR are easily noticeable. Admired from the front, the signature grille and LED lighting are complemented by induction points, a pair of tow hooks, and underbody plating.From the sides, the 17-inch Tech 6 wheels in Satin Charcoal are wrapped in Nitto Ridge Grappler tires that measure 265/70 R17. Black performance lug nuts, fender flares, the appropriate badging, a graphics package, and Fox 2.0 performance coilovers are also featured. At the rear of the dune-bashing warrior, you’ll notice a cat-back exhaust system, a different license plate frame, and a decal on the tailgate.Opening the driver’s door reveals RTR floor liners and a serialized plaque on the dashboard with the signature of Vaughn Gittin Jr. Two upgrades are available as optional extras, namely the RTR leather package and the RTR grille with the LED light bar. The question is, does the Ranger RTR make sense from a financial standpoint?Let’s put it this way. $9,800 for the RTR makeover plus $36,475 for the XLT trim level with the Super Crew cabin and 4x4 translates to $46,275. The Ranger VelociRaptor from Hennessey starts at $64,950, and if you were to import the Ranger Raptor to the United States, you’d have to pay a lot more than the truck’s price to enjoy it. At 67,395 euros in Germany, you’re looking at $75,270 just for the truck at current exchange rates.The answer to the previous question is yes, definitely worth it. Customers who would love a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo can further spend $399 on the Bully Dog BDX A simple reflash of thetranslates to 59 additional horsepower and 67 more pound-feet of torque if you fuel up with 93 octane.