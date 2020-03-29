Dodge Coronet Super Bee "Orange Oath" Promises Great Muscle

Have you ever wondered what inspires digital artists to come up with the eye-catching renderings we get to enjoy these days? Let's take the pixel-massaged 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee we have here, for instance.
This creation is the work of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a young artist who lives in Indonesia. The aficionado, who is just 23, was strolling through his city, Jakarta, when he came across a garage housing what appeared to be abandoned or at least poorly maintained muscle cars, one of which was a 1970 Super Bee (you'll see this between the Mustang and the Camaro, in the final pic of the Instagram post below).
And while Timothy, whose work we often drool over, doesn't have more info on the said slabs of America, the said encounter was enough to create the desire. So here we are, gazing at a 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee that's not just in mint condition, but has also been gifted with the kind of hardware that should dramatically improve its already-solid sprinting performance.
As such, the hood is now penetrated by the top part of a blower, along with a hungry intake that might impact visibility, but certainly helps with the suck-squeeze-bang-blow.
The muscle animal was brought closer to the road, possibly with the help of air suspension. And, to further improve its aero, the lower front apron now accommodates a decently-sized air dam.
The connection to the road is now done via custom rims, with these being the kind you'd take to a car show rather than the drag strip.
Keep in mind that you can easily set the 1970 Coronet Super Bee apart from its 1968-1969 predecessors, thanks to the Bumble Bee Wings front grille design. However, neither the said styling feature, neither the capable V8s (a 383ci and a 426ci HEMI) managed to convince too many customers. As such, the said model year remains rare, which makes for one extra reason to enjoy this pixel portrait.
Saw a Coronet Super Bee abandoned in my town.. if only i could take that with me..