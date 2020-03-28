2015 Ford Mustang GT Gets 1967 "Eleanor" Body Conversion, Looks Amazing

Anybody who's spent a bit of time playing with LEGO knows that if, say, you had a 2015 Mustang build and you wanted to convert this into a 1967 Fastback 'Stang, you'd need to put a bit of work into the project. But if you wanted to come up with such a transformation in real life?
The question above might seem on the odd side, but not if you ask the wacky gearheads over at B Is For Build. You see, the crew got its hands on an S550 about one month ago, with the machine having been the victim of a flood. And the guys are looking to give this a complete makeover, having set its sights on the 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500 Eleanor, one of the main reasons to watch the 2000s version of Gone in Sixty Seconds (make sure to also check out the 1974 original, though).
Of course, such a transformation would require a widebody kit, but this is another story for another time. For now, the addicted builders have managed to place all the 1967 Fastback body panels on the 2015 car, as you'll get to see in the last clip below, which landed some hours ago. As for the rest of the videos (the clips are embedded in the chronological order of their release), these take us through the various stages of the adventure, starting with the obvious stripping required to make room for the fresh metal and fiberglass.
Of course, certain solutions proposed by the team sound more complicated than necessary. For instance, as the said clip will show you, the crew is considering building a custom speedometer (required by the new wheel/tire size) via programming an Arduino microcontroller. However, as multiple fans aptly pointed out in the comments section, this is not required, as some OBD play is an easier path to achieving the desired results.
Now, if the name of the said crew sounds familiar, it might be thanks to the fact that they build the world's first manual tranny swap Lamborghini Huracan, a piece of news we broke back in August last year.
