This Mopar machine has seen its road connection being redefined, but there are solid reasons to believe the aim has more to do with aesthetics rather than handling.That's because the can't-slide-a-smartphone-under-the-car ride height of this Dodge indicates the presence of air suspension. Nevertheless, this means there's no reason to fret about the daily duties, since the one behind the wheel can lift the car at the touch of a button, or a screen, for that matter (yes, there's an app for that).Of course, the shade of red adorning the generous real estate also deserves credit for the attention magnet status of the machine.In case you're wondering, this piece of work comes from a label dubbed John Rendering. Now, you might think this #bagged Challenger is sacrilegious, in which case the rendering described below might not be your cup of tea.I'm referring to another pixel painting coming from the said source, one we recently discussed . This is a 1969 Dodge Charger, also coming in R/T trim.Unlike the Challenger we have here, though, the Charger has been gifted with bolder mods. And the most important has to be the widebody kit fitted to the Dodge, albeit with this appearing to take the factory styling cues of the machine into account.PS: The said digital label has come up with multiple angles for the augmented Mopar machine, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below for the full eye candy.