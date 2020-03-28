2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 "Anaconda" Is a Widebody Monster

There are certain performance cars out there that could use some extra spice. The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is definitely not on the list, but this won't stop tuners and digital artists from playing with the muscle beast. Case in point with the rendering that brought us here, which brings eye-catching visual mods to the slab of America.
The Blue Oval machine has been gifted with a widebody kit and it looks like the new fenders try to follow the factory styling language that sets the 760 hp GT500 apart from the rest of the 'Stang lineup.
Looking past the said bits, we find plenty of other bold bits and pieces. For instance, there's the "drilled" power dome adorning the hood, whose appearance seems to bring a bit of a Mad Max twist to the whole car.
As for the posterior of the 'Stang, the wickerbill found here is worth our undivided attention, so make sure to zoom in on the part.
The road connection of the machine has been redefined, but the ride height reduction's visual effect pales in comparison to the impact of the Blue Oval machine's new shoes.
We're dealing with a pixel reinterpretation of the Magnum wheels that so many muscle car fans adore, with this bringing a more modern twist. Of course, the chrome approach used here isn't for everybody, but we have to keep in mind that we're dealing with a digital fantasy, so one can easily dream of different wheels.
The pixel master responsible for this work is named Timothy Adry Emmanuel and if you think this Mustang Shelby GT500 is wild, you should check out his Hemi Cuda revival rendering.
PS: The said artist has created multiple angles of this gym-visiting 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below to enjoy all of them.
View this post on Instagram
Remastering my old GT500 2020 widebody with sets of redline mickeythompson ET Street SS with Modern replication of Magnum Wheels #magnumwheels #gt500 #shelby #shelbygt500 #gt5002020 #widebody #gt500widebody #badass #fordmustang #hotrod #modernmuscle #americanmuscle #mustangs #rendering