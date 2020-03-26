Dodge Charger "The Hulk" Is What Modernized Muscle Looks Like

These days, muscle cars appear to be more popular than ever, with this applying to both new and old slabs of America. And if you're seeking examples of this, you need to look no further than the rendering realm - the pixel play that now occupies our screens is one of the freshest pieces to have hit the web, with the work revolving around the 1970 Dodge Charger.
The Mopar machine has been fitted with the kind of goodies you'd find on a modern muscle car build. It all starts with a widebody kit - the design of the fenders tries to blend in with the factory styling cues of the Mopar monster.
Up front, the lower front fascia has been gifted with an air dam, while the bit adorning the lower rear end looks similar. Nevertheless, the central part of the latter features a generously-sized exhaust tip, with this possibly being the most polarizing part of the virtual build.
Speaking of the Charger's rear end, the light clusters have been fitted with LED technology, with this obviously influencing their appearance.
Last, but certainly not least, the road connection of the Dodge has been redefined. As such, the machine now features air suspension (you can check out the social media post below for the lowest setting). Then we have the custom wheels, which mix five-spoke centers with fat, mirror-like lips.
In case you're wondering, the one responsible for this work is Danny Berry. We're talking about a digital artist who's just 22. The car lover doesn't just handle muscle beasts and, if you're looking to see how he handles other genres, this R34 Nissan GT-R should answer your questions.
PS: Make sure to use the swipe feature of the social media post below for multiple angles of the digitally modernized 1970 Dodge Charger.
