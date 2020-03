Dodge Charger "HEMI Skull" Has a Hood Scoop for Days, Procharger Too

This Charger started out in life as a 2011 model fitted with the said V8. However, the four-door has been gifted with plenty of custom bits. In fact, it's safe to say that the identity of the machine has been redefined.For one, the said motor has been gifted with a Procharger and the belt-driven turbo isn't alone: this has been joined by a custom cam profile and long tube headers.The factory suspension has been replaced with an air setup, which means there's no reason to fret over the uber-limited ride height visible in the social media posts below (the one behind the wheel can always lift the car at the touch of a button).Much to nobody's surprise, a set of custom wheels goes hand in hand with the bagged setup mentioned above.The list of bits added to the body includes the noticeable splitter, the size-of-America hood scoop, a lip spoiler adorning the upper side of the rear window, a wickerbill, as well as a diffuser-like element for the lower rear fascia.It's worth noting that the wrap of the muscle sedan deserves plenty of attention, with this adding serious points to the all-dark image of the Dodge Charger R/T.The design of the second skin job comes from an artist named Scott Kepple, who can be considered one of the pioneers of the industry - his work also covers other types of go-fast machines, as, for instance, the gearhead has a fetish for Porsches.