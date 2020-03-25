Dodge Charger "HEMI Skull" Has a Hood Scoop for Days, Procharger Too

For one, the said motor has been gifted with a Procharger and the belt-driven turbo isn't alone: this has been joined by a custom cam profile and long tube headers.
The factory suspension has been replaced with an air setup, which means there's no reason to fret over the uber-limited ride height visible in the social media posts below (the one behind the wheel can always lift the car at the touch of a button).
Much to nobody's surprise, a set of custom wheels goes hand in hand with the bagged setup mentioned above.
The list of bits added to the body includes the noticeable splitter, the size-of-America hood scoop, a lip spoiler adorning the upper side of the rear window, a wickerbill, as well as a diffuser-like element for the lower rear fascia.
It's worth noting that the wrap of the muscle sedan deserves plenty of attention, with this adding serious points to the all-dark image of the Dodge Charger R/T.
The design of the second skin job comes from an artist named Scott Kepple, who can be considered one of the pioneers of the industry - his work also covers other types of go-fast machines, as, for instance, the gearhead has a fetish for Porsches.
