autoevolution
NOW THIS:  autoevolution's "Harley-Davidson Month" Read all about it  
Car reviews:
 

Dodge Charger "HEMI Skull" Has a Hood Scoop for Days, Procharger Too

25 Mar 2020, 18:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Many aficionados who dream of owning a Dodge Charger focus on the HEMI models whose displacements start with a "6". However, there are plenty of ways to unleash the full force of a 5.7-liter HEMI. And the build we have here is an example as good as any.
5 photos
Dodge Charger "Deathproof HEMI"Dodge Charger "Deathproof HEMI"Dodge Charger "Deathproof HEMI"Dodge Charger "Deathproof HEMI"
This Charger started out in life as a 2011 model fitted with the said V8. However, the four-door has been gifted with plenty of custom bits. In fact, it's safe to say that the identity of the machine has been redefined.

For one, the said motor has been gifted with a Procharger and the belt-driven turbo isn't alone: this has been joined by a custom cam profile and long tube headers.

The factory suspension has been replaced with an air setup, which means there's no reason to fret over the uber-limited ride height visible in the social media posts below (the one behind the wheel can always lift the car at the touch of a button).

Much to nobody's surprise, a set of custom wheels goes hand in hand with the bagged setup mentioned above.

The list of bits added to the body includes the noticeable splitter, the size-of-America hood scoop, a lip spoiler adorning the upper side of the rear window, a wickerbill, as well as a diffuser-like element for the lower rear fascia.

It's worth noting that the wrap of the muscle sedan deserves plenty of attention, with this adding serious points to the all-dark image of the Dodge Charger R/T.

The design of the second skin job comes from an artist named Scott Kepple, who can be considered one of the pioneers of the industry - his work also covers other types of go-fast machines, as, for instance, the gearhead has a fetish for Porsches.



speed shot dodge charger Dodge Charger muscle car Hemi supercharger
 
 
 
 
 