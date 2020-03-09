Modern Hemi Cuda "Snot Rod" Is an Amazing Muscle Monster

The iconic status of the Barracuda spreads beyond that of the Plymouth brand altogether and it's no wonder that so many aficionados dream of a revival. Case in point with the rendering we have here.
This pixel work portrays a modern-day Cuda that looks like a Dodge Challenger with quite a lot of work on it - this is a nod to the fact that the third incarnation of the classic Barracuda, which was offered between 1970 and 1974, shared the Chrysler E platform with the first-gen Challenger.
As for the nickname found in the title above, this one was pretty simple, given the resemblance to the namesake character of the Cars movie franchise - you'll get a taste of this in the YouTube clip below.
Zooming in on the details, this looks more like a custom build based on the Challenger's now-retired SRT Demon range-topper. As such, we're dealing with a package that's clearly aimed at getting things done when presented with the prepped surface of a drag strip - more than any other bit of the car, the wheel and tire package is a clue towards the quarter-mile fetish of this virtual project.
The chrome finish of the rims is matched by that of the exhaust tips, which leave the body just ahead of the rear wheels, as well as by that of the air intake serving the blower.
However, this contraption takes things one step past the Demon, packing drag strip-friendly hardware such as a wheelie bar and, of course, a parachute.
For those of you wondering, the mind behind these pixels belongs to an artist named Timothy Adry Emmanuel. You might be familair to his work thanks to recent renderings that also cover muscle cars that got lost along the way, with this Dodge Magnum revival being an example as good as any.
