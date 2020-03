Fortunately, as is the case with its siblings, the 300 SRT is a machine that doesn't need much to stand out and I'm referring to the visual side here.In fact, I've brought along an example of such a muscle sedan to prove the point above. This contraption started out in life as a 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8 and we'll go through its main mods below.The HEMI toy is now a member of the #bagged tuning subculture, so there's no reason to fret about its reduced ground clearance (the driver can always boost this). And such an update could only come together with a set of custom wheels - we're looking at a multi-spoke design here, while the rims feature a glossy black finish.Up front, a lip spoiler makes for an aggressive addition, with this being secured via a pair of rods. It's obvious that the wrap of the American machine also plays an important role here and we're looking at a matte red finish here.While we're talking about the future of HEMI animals, it looks like the fate of the 300 is hanging in the air. On the other hand, Dodge has serious plans for at least one of its two muscle nameplates. In fact, we've talked about a rendering exploring the next-gen Charger just earlier today, with this having been brought to social media by FCA design boss Ralph Gilles.