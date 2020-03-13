1967 Pontiac GTO "Purple Perpetrator" Is a Widebody Bad Boy

Some heroes don't wear capes, they come with massive V8s - this could be an accurate description of the Pontiac GTO - while this wasn't the first muscle car on the market, it does deserve quite a lot of credit for popularizing the genre in the mid-to-late 1960s. And since the fan art has universe has reached sky-high levels these days, we are now here with a fresh example, namely a 1967 GTO that has been given a widebody conversion thanks to a rendering.
This purple madness might not be to the liking of those who identify as purists, but, if we look past this aspect, those uber-muscular fenders seem to make it look like the Pontiac has been visiting the gym.
And no, that chrome front bumper hasn't been pixel-shaped into an air dam - it might seem so, but it's only the lowering of the car creating an illusion.
The said finish is also found on the wheels: thanks to this aspect and the super-sized lips of the custom shows, one could probably use the rims to check the state of his or her shoes.
For 1967, the GTO's 389 ci (6.4L) V8 saw its bore becoming more generous, with displacement jumping to a nicely rounded 400 ci (6.6L). And the unit was offered with three outputs: economy (265 hp and 397 lb-ft), standard (335 hp and 441 lb-ft) and high-output (360 hp and 438 lb-ft).
Well, the example we have here packs a supercharger for days, with this obviously being just one of the tech additions. For one, the exhaust now exits the vehicle on the side - while this solution is sometimes used to gift muscle cars with (ready for it?) side-to-side diffusers, this isn't the case here.
Timothy Adry Emmanuel is the digital artist responsible for this work, with his eye candy often revolving around monsters that (re)define the genre we're talking about.
67 GTO úø I miss the day when im making muscle cars artwork without limitation, widebody, lowered, just dont care.. i do it my way and just having fun exploring the possibilities.. #pontiac #widebody #pontiacgto #pontiacgto1967 #gto #blown #musclemachine #musclecars #americanmuscle #bigmuscle #houseofmuscle #mickeythompson #draget #badass #badasspontiac #gtotiger #hotrodsandmusclecars #hotrod #carsofinstagram