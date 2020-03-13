1967 Pontiac GTO "Purple Perpetrator" Is a Widebody Bad Boy

View this post on Instagram

67 GTO úø I miss the day when im making muscle cars artwork without limitation, widebody, lowered, just dont care.. i do it my way and just having fun exploring the possibilities.. #pontiac #widebody #pontiacgto #pontiacgto1967 #gto #blown #musclemachine #musclecars #americanmuscle #bigmuscle #houseofmuscle #mickeythompson #draget #badass #badasspontiac #gtotiger #hotrodsandmusclecars #hotrod #carsofinstagram

Timothy Adry Emmanuel (@adry53customs) on Mar 12, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT