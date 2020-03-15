Widebody Hemi Cuda "Old Dog" Shows Some New Tricks

Well, we are now here to discuss a rendering that gifts an infamous old-school machine with new-age aero tweaks. The starting point for this eye candy is the Hemi Cuda, a vehicle whose fame outshines that of the entire Plymouth brand that used to host it.
The pixel painting involves a Hemi Cuda that has been given a widebody conversion, the kind you'd expect to find on contemporary machines (while this kind of arches can be found on new-age muscle cars, it's not exactly a popular choice).
Looking past the extra-muscular fenders, we notice the way in which the lower front apon of the Plymouth has grown into an air dam. And, whether you're a purist who would take the factory model over this one any day, or you happen to enjoy the blend, you have to admit this sort of integration deserves a round of applause.
And that should go to Danny Berry, the 22-yearl-old digital artist who came up with these pixels - if you'd like to see more of the pixel master's work, you can check out this also-widebody 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona.
Widebody Plymouth HEMI Cuda, gotta love mopars, especially classic mopars, this one in particular Is one of my top 10 muscle cars. So side note I’ve mentioned before, I’m reopening my commissions and requests, so if you want either a personalized request on your car or just a request of a car you would like to see me do, My DM’s are open, we can talk pricing there, I do my own thing and take a few things that you want and add them to the render etc Wheels, anyway just thought I’d mention this 😊👏🏻 #plymouth #hemicuda #hemi #cuda #mopar #moparnation #moparperformance #americanmuscle #musclecars #classiccars #carthrottle #3D #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #stancenation #stanceworks #art #stance #loweredlifestyle #toyotires #modifiedcars #modifiedsociety #carswithoutlimits #automotive #design #carphotography #dannyberrydesigns