Widebody Hemi Cuda "Old Dog" Shows Some New Tricks

The melanges that bring together retro and new-age muscle cars can be split into two main categories: the first revolves around actual builds (here's a Mopar example for you), while the second involves renderings - the pixel works and real-world projects are sometimes connected, but this is another story for another time.Well, we are now here to discuss a rendering that gifts an infamous old-school machine with new-age aero tweaks. The starting point for this eye candy is the Hemi Cuda, a vehicle whose fame outshines that of the entire Plymouth brand that used to host it.The pixel painting involves a Hemi Cuda that has been given a widebody conversion, the kind you'd expect to find on contemporary machines (while this kind of arches can be found on new-age muscle cars, it's not exactly a popular choice).Looking past the extra-muscular fenders, we notice the way in which the lower front apon of the Plymouth has grown into an air dam. And, whether you're a purist who would take the factory model over this one any day, or you happen to enjoy the blend, you have to admit this sort of integration deserves a round of applause.And that should go to Danny Berry, the 22-yearl-old digital artist who came up with these pixels - if you'd like to see more of the pixel master's work, you can check out this also-widebody 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona