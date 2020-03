While the original Daytona was built to grab NASCAR laurels, allowing its driver, Buddy Baker, to be the first NASCAR adventurer who broke the 200 mph barrier, the example sitting before us is more of a time attack monster.The sharp nose, as well as that sky-high wing are here to stay. However, the track width has been increased, with the widebody kit visible in this rendering speaking of this - the added aero bits seem to follow the design language of the muscle beast, so they're just as aggressive as you'd expect.As for the posterior of the vehicle, this is where we find a generous diffuser - in case you're wondering, the exhaust tips don't interfere, since these have been relocated and now leave the car just before the rear wheels.Glued to the road. This is how the machine looks, with this possibly being the result of an air suspension that has been set to the "pose" level.While this rendering doesn't allow us to look past the skin of the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, it looks like the muscle beast has been put on a diet, as the lighter, motorsport-style windows of the vehicle come to show.Danny Berry is the name of the artist responsible for these pixels and if you're curious about another piece of his work, this 1970 Dodge Challenger , which received a somewhat similar treatment to the Charger Daytona we discussed above, should do the trick.