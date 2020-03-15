Custom Scion xD Is the Orange Transformer You Never Knew You Missed

We’re not sure how many of you still recognize the name Scion as being part of the auto industry. The moniker was used for a line of cars created by Japanese carmaker Toyota and sold between 2003 and 2016 with moderate success.
When it was born, the Scion was supposed to bring younger blood over on Toyota’s side at a time when the industry was more competitive than ever. To do that, it came with crazy marketing concepts such as a single trim level for each model, and a host of dealer-installed accessories for the ultimate personalization experience.
As Toyota diversified its offer, it said that it no longer needs a specific nameplate for younger buyers, and shut Scion down. It did so before the nameplate could establish a solid-enough foothold that would have it being missed decades later.
So despite their uniqueness, that means it’s pretty hard to dig up a worth-mentioning Scion nowadays. But not impossible.
At one of the SEMA shows of the past few years, the crew from MV Designz in Santa Ana, California came up with this extreme Scion xD. Much more complicated than it would normally have got off the factory or dealers’ doors, it now went under the hammer during the Mecum Glendale auction earlier this week, and it got sold in no time.
A mostly visual upgrade, this xD stands out thanks to its Transformer-like features: the rear hatch, door and trunk that slide out, and tons of other retractable compartments. All move out of the way to reveal things like sink, refrigerator, cooler, cutting board, and even two TVs.
Add to that a stock engine, but custom hood, front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and huge 18-inch forged wheels, and you’ve got yourself a Tangerine Orange monster on wheels that is sure to turn heads.
