Dodge Charger 440 Six Pack Coupe Is the Big Two-Door That Needs To Happen

Until Dodge gets to replace the Charger and Challenger, a move that might not happen until 2024, the popularity of the current models seems to defy their age, apparently growing by the season. Of course, this has led to a wave of renderings exploring all the possibilities, which brings us to the Charger 440 Six Pack Coupe we have here.
This is a brilliant opportunity to remind ourselves that the 440 Six Pack was introduced halfway through 1969, with this coming in the form of an option for the Dodge Super Bee and Plymouth Road Runner.
The idea was to deliver an engine that would be slotted in between the four-barrel 440 and the 426 HEMI, with the Six Pack, which delivered 390 hp and 480-490 lb-ft, even promising to be more streetable than the latter. The new V8, which only used the center Holley 2300 carburetor under partial loads and brought out another pair when the driver mashed the loud pedal, became available on a wider range of Mopar machines for 1970, Charger, Challenger, Coronet, GTX and Barracuda included.
One could spot the 440 Six Pack thanks to the black fiberglass hood, with a generous scoop and four racing-style pins to keep it in place, as well as thanks to the red stripes on the tire sidewalls.
Well, both elements mentioned above can be found on the 2020 Dodge Charger in his pixel work. However, it looks like the rendering is actually based on the 2020 Charger SRT Daytona, which explains the blower sitting atop of the Hellcat motor, as well as the intercooler lurking in the lower front apron.
Of course, the most dramatic part of his digital painting comes from the body style transformation - pixel wielder Timothy Adry Emmanuel has turned the new-age Charger into a Coupe and if this seems familiar it's because we've met the contraption back in February.
And while the profile of the side rear windows and the C-pillars don't necessarily stick to the muscle car design, rather appearing to come from a German model, the effort of addressing the big coup's number of doors still deserves our undivided attention.
PS: Yes, you Mopar fanatics, that eye-catching finish is Plum Crazy!
