New Batmobile Shows Dodge Charger Vibes, Looks Like The Work of This Artist

As so many of you have confirmed by checking out our dedicated tales, Mopar machines seem to be hotter than ever these days, with one of the reasons behind this being the symbiotic popularity-boosting relationship between new and old HEMI-powered Dodges. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that the Batmobile from the upcoming The Batman movie looks quite a bit like a classic Charger.
Matt Reeves, the director of the motion picture, shared three images of the superhero's latest ride on Twitter today and, frankly, I haven't been able to take my eyes off the thing ever since.
The dark photos (duh, it's Batman!) reveal just enough details to capture one's imagination. Of course, as is the case with the wacky Charger and Challenger builds and renderings that populate the web these days, the muscle car appears to have been taken extremely far from its factory form.
I'm not talking about the front fascia changes or that massive grille dominating the hood. Heck, this thing now holds a V8 in its middle section, with the turbos sticking out through the... space that should've been occupied by a panel and perhaps some glass. As for the roll cage, this is mandatory with such a project.
And it looks like the contraption was designed by an artist named Ashley Livingston Thorp. The American pixel wielder, who was born in 1983, is an illustrator, graphic designer and creative director whose resume includes work for movies like Prometheus, X-Men: First Class and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, among others.
In fact, those of you who are tuned into our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) might be familiar to Ash Thorp's badass way of manipulating automotive designs that already rocked our world in factory form and here are three examples of his spare-time efforts: a DeLorean DMC-12 Time Attack toy, a C7 Corvette "Batmobile" and a Lincoln Continental gone track car.
Now, while we can't be 100 percent certain that the pixel wielder is responsible for the design of the muscle Batmobile, the styling seen here certainly looks familiar to those who have seen his work.
Regardless, it's a massive pleasure to see the four-wheeled monster joining the Batcycle we discussed last month. Even so, perhaps the greatest thrill comes from the fact that we're looking at a machine with a more focused identity than other recent Batman rides, such as the mechanical monsters featured in the work of directors Christopher Nolan or Zack Snyder.
A fully-suited Robert Pattinson can be seen sitting next to the vehicle (perhaps it was his stunt double) and you should know he'll be joined by Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman), Colin Farrell (The Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler) and many others - willing to set a reminder for the launch date? That would be June 25th... 2021.
‡Î #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/qJFNprk1ut— Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 4, 2020
