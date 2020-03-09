Dodge Charger "Batmobile" Rendered, Looks Like Robert Pattinson's Next Ride

View this post on Instagram

I didn’t express how fucking excited I am for the upcoming Batman movie yet. So here goes - The car! Duh. I got so insanely excited to see what they’ve been up to. An absolutely fantastic job by @ashthorp @coliewertz and @benjamin_last . . Needless to say, I am a sucker for such designs as you know it, and I felt it was a perfect time to revisit the my charger design from a while back, also with a rear mounted power plant. Did a few tweaks on the front fenders, closed it and voila. Happy to see that I was sort of on the same train of thought as these design Jedi Lü, . . Can’t wait to see this in full action! . . . . . #ihadnothingtodowiththis #yd #ydcars #yasiddesign #alyasid #dodgecharger #charger #dodge #americanmuscle #batman #thebatman #batmancar #batmobile #fullcarbon

