Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Coupe Is the Big Two-Door We All Want

Dodge got the number of doors on the latest Charger wrong - after a decade and a half of market presence, certain aficionados still believe this is true, not accepting the fact that the sheer presence of the four-door alongside the two-door Challenger is a blessing - sure, a pair of coupes differentiated by styling and size would be ideal, but building a business case for such a development in the current era seems impossible.
However, the rendering we have here comes to offer the said gear heads their object of desire. This pixel work showcases a two-door Charger - for the 2020 model year, the Widebody package comes as standard, so this sloping roof line version also incorporates the feature.
It's worth mentioning that this visual exercise doesn't necessarily try to stick to the muscle car theme as far as the design of the side windows and rear pillars is concerned. As such, the big coupe has a more modern aspect, perhaps sitting closer to, say, the BMW 8 Series, than an actual new-age Charger coup.
Oh, and those yellow lip protectors are there as a trolling move - with so many owners refusing the remove these, the social media keyboard war is going strong nowadays.
In case you're wondering, the one responsible for this 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Coupe is a digital artist called Timothy Adry Emmanuel.
Now, all this alternative body style talk might've gotten you in the mood for... even more adventures of the sort. And, if that happens to be the case, I'll remind you we recently discussed a similar pixel stunt, albeit with the rendering portraying a Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon. We're dealing with a machine that would pick up where the discontinued Dodge Magnum left off, but, since SUVs have led to a serious decrease in popularity for station wagons, you shouldn't hold your breath for such a derivative.
Then again, as is the case with the Coupe mentioned above, one could always turn to third-party builders for conversions of the sort.
Introducing the new 2020 Dodge Charger 2-door Coupe úøª My rendition if the dodge charger was made with 2 door instead of 4 What do you think? #dodge #dodgecharger #dodgechargerlife #srt #srtwarriors #moparnation #mopar #hemi #musclecar #americanmuscle #moparornocar #badass #fastandfurioussaga #daytona #2door #2doorcharger #carsofinstagram #musclecars