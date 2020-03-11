2020 New York Auto Show Postponed Over Coronavirus Outbreak

After Geneva was canceled over COVID-19 cases in Switzerland and neighboring countries such as Italy, the organizers of the 2020 New York International Auto Show released a statement on February 28th according to which the NYIAS will proceed as planned. Fast-forward to the present day, and the organizers have backtracked on their words as the coronavirus outbreak gets increasingly closer to home.
“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors, and all participants,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. “We are confident that the new dates will make for another successful event.” The media preview has been rescheduled to August 26th and 27th while the public can attend the event from August 28th to September 6th.
The organization that owns and operates the 2020 NYIAS highlights that more than $330 million in economic benefit is attributed to the New York International Auto Show. In the case the event is canceled outright at a later date, the financial impact would affect thousands of workers and potential customers in addition to the local and state economies.
According to the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, more details will be provided in the coming weeks. This means the coronavirus scare is far from over, now topping 1,000 cases in the United States of America. New York governor Andrew Cuomo deployed the National Guards in New Rochelle where at least 108 cases were reported, but thankfully, no deaths have been reported in The Empire State so far.
COVID-19 is also responsible for the volatility of the stock market. Some people claim these are the worst days on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, but that’s somewhat of an exaggeration the media likes to propagate because old habits like sensational headlines die hard.
The economic disruption of the coronavirus goes even further now that the Treasury Department is considering delaying tax payments beyond April 15th. In the best-case scenario, the I.R.S. may waive penalties and interests for late tax payments.
