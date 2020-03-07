Dodge Charger Hellcat "Black and Yellow" Is Bad To The Bone

The past decade has seen a serious increase in popularity for Mopar machines thanks in no small part to the fact that the Dodge Challenger and Charger seem to get better with time. And it's not all about the brilliant new editions the carmaker has introduced, as the aftermarket side of the industry also plays an important role.
We are now here to zoom in on a rendering portraying a Charger Hellcat that sports the kind of custom touches one can't ignore.
However, before we dive deeper into this topic, allow me to point out that these pixels have deeper implications. That's because it looks like this rendering served as inspiration for an owner who came up with an extreme Charger build, one we discussed last month.
And while there are enough aspects that set the two muscle sedans apart, it's always a pleasure to see the line between renderings and builds being blurred.
Returning to the Dodge, this packs a widebody kit that's considerably more extrovert than the one offered as standard on the 2020 Charger Hellcat Widebody.
As for the connection to the road, this has been completely redefined. Thus, we're talking about a dramatic ride height decrease, which normally comes thanks to an air suspension - the one behind the wheel can always adjust the ground clearance.
Then there's a set of custom wheels: we're looking at the kind of uber-thin spokes that don't get featured on muscle car builds all that often. As a bonus, this should allow one to take a good look at the stopping hardware of the machine, albeit not when angles like the ones we have here are used.
When it comes to the two-tone finish of the supercharged four-door, this will probably split opinions, but it's clear that it sets the Charger Hellcat apart from others of its kind.
