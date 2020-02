In fact, as you'll notice in the first social media post below, this Mopar machine exists in both real and virtual form. And while things sometimes happen the other way around (here's an example involving a Lamborghini Diablo), the pixel work showcasing this Dodge was created to preview the real-life project.It's worth mentioning that Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the digital artists responsible for the rendering, often delivers eye feast material related to the muscle car realm.Zooming in on the real-world project, you should know this was born as a Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, which means the engine compartment houses a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI The most striking mod has to be the widebody kit fitted to the muscle sedan, with this being the kind that makes the factory Challenger Widebody look tame - the front fenders even pack what appear to be air extractors, even though the said elements might not be functional.The bronze finish that covers most of the real estate (sans the upper side of the four-door) is matched by the one adorning the fat lips of the custom wheels fitted to the slab of America. As for the black shade found on the said upper part of the car, this also adorns the wheel centers.Of course, we mustn't overlook the air suspension, which allows the driver to play with the ground clearance as he desires.It's no secret that such heavy visual mods will split opinions in the muscle car community and beyond, but their owners are willing to deal with this effect.