1970 Dodge Challenger "Black Track" Looks Like a Time Attack Monster

If you happen to know a thing or two about manipulating pixels these days, the temptation of playing with the styling cues of a Golden Era Dodge Challenger (or Charger, for that matter) is simply impossible to resist - the retro muscle cars are insanely popular, not least thanks to their symbiotic relationship to the new-age muscle monsters, a genre that had dealt with the ever-increasing eco pressure surprisingly well, at least so far.
Nevertheless, where does a digital artist draw the line when creating a rendering based on, say, a 1970 Challenger? Well, in the case of Danny Berry, the pixel master who brought us the amazing work that now occupies the screen, it looks like the line was drawn at the rear wing.
In his visual play, the young artists decided to turn the Mopar machine into something that looks like a time attack creature, albeit while leaving the boot lid untouched.
At least from where I'm standing, this was a brilliant decision, since a monstrous wing, the kind that shows up in many renderings there days, would've altered the classic silhouette of the American icon on a whole different level compared to the aero bits fitted to the car.
Speaking of which, the downforce stuff I'm referring to involves the wide fenders, whose grilles have an opinion-splitting look, a carbon fiber front splitter shining from under that chrome bumper, side skirts that continue the airflow work of the said bit, along with a diffuser that comes in a generous size - the last is also a carbon fiber toy.
How come the Dodge Challenger is so low? Hopefully, the answer comes from a #bagged setup (think: air suspension), so the one behind the wheel of the monster can easily lift the car when this actually gets out on the road.
Wide Dodge Challenger similar to the Charger I done the other day