Dodge Challenger "Blower Bomb" Is a Reverse-Designed Hot Wheels Car

Abimelec Arellano, an artist whose work I've shared on tons of occasions, has decided to take a trip down muscle car lane, coming up with a pixel work that portrays an actual Challenger, but is based on the Sweet Sixteen, the first Hot Wheels ever made, which came around in 1968.So while the said retro goodies changed how we see the muscle cars found in showrooms, the said pixel master now uses the styling of the first to shape a Mopar machine proposal that could and should turn into a build someday."As many of you, I grew up playing with die-cast toy cars [...], like the original Sweet 16 from 1968. These have always amazed me, with their apparent simple style but thoroughly modified proportions, wacky, but freaking cool," the pixel painter explains on Instagram.As such, the Challenger looking us in the eye here ticks all the right boxes for a Hot Wheels creation. The muscle monster comes finished in a candy-ish shade of blue and rolls on five-spoke Cragar wheels.Heck, even those drag strip-friendly tires, with their red sidewalls, are enough to draw attention.Then there's the motivation hardware, which can no longer be contained by the engine compartment. We're talking about a HEMI , while the V8 works with a supercharger that seems to invade one's personal space, as it should.Truth be told, if's difficult not to fall in love with this reverse Hot Wheels contraptions. And here's to hoping the artist delivers more eye candy of the sort in the future. After all, the Chevy and Ford camps also need attention...