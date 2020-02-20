Dodge Challenger "Blower Bomb" Is a Reverse-Designed Hot Wheels Car

View this post on Instagram

As many of you, I grew up playing with die-cast toy cars, Matchboxes and Hot Wheels mostly, and I have really fond memories with them. Today I wanted to talk about the latter brand, Hot Wheels. It plays a huuuge role in the custom car world, perhaps we all had our first contact with the word “Custom” in the base of a Hot Wheels, cars like the original Sweet 16 from 1968 have always amazed me, with their apparent simple style but thoroughly modified proportions, wacky, but freaking cool, and isn’t it that what customizing is all about? This Challenger is a hurrah to the original style of Hot Wheels; Mattel never did a Challenger like this, but I tried to capture the style of the Custom Charger and Custom Camaro, of course Candy Paint, 5 spoke Cragars and a Blower taller than the roofline on top of a Hemi were a must ûI know this is not as radical as the mid-engine Viper from last week, nor it will make headlines but I was really itching to explore this style. Looking forward to hearing your opinion! Would you like to see more @hotwheelsofficial styled cars? . . . . . . . . #hot #wheels #custom #challenger #dodge #mopar #muscle #car #musclecar #candy #paint #candypaint #sixties #seventies #old #classic #blower #hemi #v8 #burnouts #cragars #3d #render

