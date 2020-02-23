Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody Wagon Looks Mean, Out For SUV Blood

Would you buy a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk or a Dodge Magnum Hellcat Widebody? Sadly, this question remains hypothetical, since the second was discontinued long before the Mopar people came up with the technical delight that is the Hellcat V8.
Declining sales forced Dodge to retire the Magnum following the 2008 model year and while the wagon did enjoy a few derivatives, it's a shame it didn't make it to present times, when the Charger and Challenger range seems to rival that of the Porsche 911 in terms of diversity.
Would there have been a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawl without the demise of the Magnum? This is an interesting question - after all, the rise of SUVs, which eventually led to the birth of the insane performance crossovers we get these days, is one of the major reasons that determined America to lose its love for estate vehicles.
Oh well, the Magnum can at least live on in our hearts and the Internet is always happy to help with such tales. Let's take the rendering we have here, for instance.
This pixel work showcases a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody in wagon form - as they keen-eyed muscle car lovers among you have noticed, that hood-wide scoop was borrowed from the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
As for the design of the rear greenhouse, this may split opinions, since certain aficioandos might find it a bit too modern for the retro-inspired muscle car look.
You should know that this rendering comes from Timothy Adry Emmanuel, a digital artist who has a thing for such slabs of America and for the Charger in particular. In fact, if you're into this sort of eye candy, I'll remind you that the said pixel wielder has recently delivered a rendering showcasing a Dodge Charger Hellcat Widebody in Coupe form.
Shooting brake? Nah, its Station Wagon fam 🇺🇸 2020 Dodge Charger Magnum Widebody! Who would get this as their grocery getter? #dodge #dodgecharger #dodgechargerlife #dodgemagnum #magnumwidebody #hemi #srt #mopar #moparnation #moparmilitia #chargerwidebody #musclecar #americanmuscle #musclecars @trostlemark