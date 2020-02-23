Next-Generation Dodge Charger Rendered, Big Coupe Is Here To Flex

It was 2006 when Dodge came up with the current Charger. And, despite the fact that the muscle model has only received partial refreshes meanwhile, buyers still show love to the Mopar machine. The same is true for the Challenger, which seems to receive even more attention, but it's obvious that the duo's current form can't go very deep into the new decade.
In fact, the latest rumors on the matter talk about 2023 as the year when Dodge will replace at least one of the models (if they don't receive new generation at the same time, the halo status of the Challenger makes it a likely candidate for the first to go through the said change).
Given the said age of the platform, which dates back to the time when Daimler, the owner of Mercedes-Benz, tried to make it work with Chrysler, you can expect an all-new one to show up.
As for the firepower, the V8s should be here to stay. However, Fiat Chrysler, which is currently figuring out how to shape its new alliance involving Peugeot and Citroen, can't avoid electrification forever.
As such, the engine range is expected to at least involve a hybrid powertrain revolving around a turbocharged four-cylinder unit, with this competing against the successor of the Mustang EcoBoost - sadly, the fate of the Chevrolet Camaro is uncertain, with rumors of its retirement still floating around.
Given the fact that the requirements for building new models seem more serious than ever, it would be rather difficult for Dodge to build a business case for the return of a two-door Charger, that would be cast in the role of the Challenger's big brother.
So, if there will be a new Charger, this is expected to maintain its current four-door form. Even so, the Internet can't stop dreaming about a Charger "with the correct number of doors". And this is where the rendering above comes into play.
The pixel work, which was delivered by digital label Ram_Sae, mixes traditional Mopar styling cues (check out that front grille, for instance), with a futuristic look, all while maintaining the muscular look of a big coupe. In case you're wondering, this is a doodle that took about 1.5 hours to complete, but it's enough to fuel our dreams.
