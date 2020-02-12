1969 Dodge Charger Shooting Brake Is the Craziest Wagon

View this post on Instagram

“When you got family but charger is life.” - Dom 👨🏼‍🦲🍗 Can you do better at describing this? . . Good to have another look at my old “shooting-brake” Charger. This time in an all exposed Carbon Fiber body. Noice. . . . . . #dodge #dodgy #dodgecharger #charger #doge #yasiddesign #yd #ydcars #alyasid #loweredlifestyle #moparornocar #playersshow #carbonfiber #widebodykit #americanmuscle #musclecarzone

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Feb 12, 2020 at 10:23am PST