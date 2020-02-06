C3 Corvette "Daytona" Brings the Best of Both Worlds

View this post on Instagram

C3 Daytona / Mixing two of my favorite vintage American cars: the Corvette C3 and the Charger Daytona by giving the Corvette the enormous wing and the Daytona badge. I think they fit surprisingly well, the proportions come together to be an absolute rocket. What do you think? Could be a cool project though.. #C3 #CorvetteC3 #Daytona #C3Daytona #Charger #chargerdaytona #massivewing #yellowrocket #vintagemuscle #whynot

A post shared by Marcell Sebestyen (@marcell_sebestyen) on Feb 2, 2020 at 1:52pm PST