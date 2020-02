C3 Corvette "Daytona" Brings the Best of Both Worlds

No, not the 2020 Daytona , which was left without the original's pointy nose and super-sized wing (pedestrian crash safety regulations are the main reason behind this). Instead, Sebestyen appears to have a weak spot for the Golden Era Daytona - this is precisely the impression you get by checking out the... second Instagram post below, which portrays a little boy gazing at a retrofuturistic Mopar machine of the sort, which has been turned into a flying machine (even so, the styling has remained anchored in the proper era).However, we're here to talk about the first Insta post below, as this takes the said passion to a whole new level. To be more precise, the designer decided to place that much-missed wing on the posterior of the C3 Chevrolet Corvette.As if such a visual move wouldn't have been enough to draw attention, the setup also involves the Daytona branding on those overly muscular rear fenders.Just like the designer points out in the description of the post, the Dodge aero work goes surprisingly well with the styling cues of the Chevy, even without the help of the dark wheels present on the machine, whose finish comes to match that of the wing and said branding.Of course, this is the sort of mashup that will see purists jumping about the "love" train, but this is another story for another time.