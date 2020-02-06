C3 Corvette "Daytona" Brings the Best of Both Worlds

Have you ever wondered what car designers dream of when they're not penning your next auto show material? Let's take Marcell Sebestyen, for instance. We're looking at an exterior designer for Kia Motors Europe and, judging by the South Korean's brands effervescent styling evolution, we can expect serious eye candy from this sort of dream - we're talking about a doodle, one that involves American symbols like the C3 Corvette and the Dodge Charger Daytona.
No, not the 2020 Daytona, which was left without the original's pointy nose and super-sized wing (pedestrian crash safety regulations are the main reason behind this). Instead, Sebestyen appears to have a weak spot for the Golden Era Daytona - this is precisely the impression you get by checking out the... second Instagram post below, which portrays a little boy gazing at a retrofuturistic Mopar machine of the sort, which has been turned into a flying machine (even so, the styling has remained anchored in the proper era).
However, we're here to talk about the first Insta post below, as this takes the said passion to a whole new level. To be more precise, the designer decided to place that much-missed wing on the posterior of the C3 Chevrolet Corvette.
As if such a visual move wouldn't have been enough to draw attention, the setup also involves the Daytona branding on those overly muscular rear fenders.
Just like the designer points out in the description of the post, the Dodge aero work goes surprisingly well with the styling cues of the Chevy, even without the help of the dark wheels present on the machine, whose finish comes to match that of the wing and said branding.
Of course, this is the sort of mashup that will see purists jumping about the "love" train, but this is another story for another time.
C3 Daytona / Mixing two of my favorite vintage American cars: the Corvette C3 and the Charger Daytona by giving the Corvette the enormous wing and the Daytona badge. I think they fit surprisingly well, the proportions come together to be an absolute rocket. What do you think? Could be a cool project though.. #C3 #CorvetteC3 #Daytona #C3Daytona #Charger #chargerdaytona #massivewing #yellowrocket #vintagemuscle #whynot