Ford Mustang Boss 302 "Old Dog" Is Full of New Tricks

Then again, the integration of the retro and the modern bits of this Blue Oval toy deserves a round of applause, so perhaps that can help. The best example of this has to come from the widebody take of the pony, which makes the modern custom wheels of the machine look natural.
Teaching this old dog new aero tricks is a process that can be observed throughout the car. Come to think of it, it's difficult to select the most impressive side of the vehicle - in my case, this happens to be the front end, as the various design influences only come to confirm the timeless nature of the Mustang's appearance.
Even so, I'm certain there will be plenty of you who prefer to stare at the Mustang Boss 302's posterior. That's where the iconic lights of the Mustang meet a diffuser, along with a quadruple exhaust setup that drops a few hints about the setup occupying the engine compartment. No, the mind behind these pixels doesn't take us underneath the hood, but, given the dreamy nature of this digital project, one can easily turn to the imagination for this.
In case you want to know more about the digital artist serving this eye candy, his name is Karan Adivi and it's worth mentioning that he also knows his way around contemporary machines.
PS: While we're talking extreme Ford Mustang Boss 302 renderings, you should also check out this offroad devil.
Proud to announce that BaeOne is now an officially registered brand! Took a while to get it done, but it's finally happened! Thanks for everyone that stuck around since the beginning, to the ones that saw it begin as an inside joke 6 years ago. AP, wherever you are, thank you 😂. So much to come this year, just watch this space for more. To celebrate, I'm offering 25 people who'd like a custom render of a car for a discounted rate. It'll be first come-first serve, so hit me up a DM with what car you'd like. Also, here's a render of my reworked Boss 302 race kit from a while ago that I've been wanting to post for some time, looking more sharper now.