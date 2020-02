Ford Mustang Boss 302 "Old Dog" Is Full of New Tricks

This pixel painting brings us a 'Stang that makes for one hell of a restomod proposal. Keep in mind this is a risky business, since messing with icons is a guaranteed way to split opinions among muscle car lovers and perhaps even when it comes to other types of gear heads.Then again, the integration of the retro and the modern bits of this Blue Oval toy deserves a round of applause, so perhaps that can help. The best example of this has to come from the widebody take of the pony, which makes the modern custom wheels of the machine look natural.Teaching this old dog new aero tricks is a process that can be observed throughout the car. Come to think of it, it's difficult to select the most impressive side of the vehicle - in my case, this happens to be the front end, as the various design influences only come to confirm the timeless nature of the Mustang's appearance.Even so, I'm certain there will be plenty of you who prefer to stare at the Mustang Boss 302's posterior. That's where the iconic lights of the Mustang meet a diffuser, along with a quadruple exhaust setup that drops a few hints about the setup occupying the engine compartment. No, the mind behind these pixels doesn't take us underneath the hood, but, given the dreamy nature of this digital project, one can easily turn to the imagination for this.In case you want to know more about the digital artist serving this eye candy, his name is Karan Adivi and it's worth mentioning that he also knows his way around contemporary machines PS: While we're talking extreme Ford Mustang Boss 302 renderings, you should also check out this offroad devil