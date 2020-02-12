Ford Mustang Boss 302 "Old Dog" Is Full of New Tricks

View this post on Instagram

Proud to announce that BaeOne is now an officially registered brand! Took a while to get it done, but it's finally happened! Thanks for everyone that stuck around since the beginning, to the ones that saw it begin as an inside joke 6 years ago. AP, wherever you are, thank you 😂. So much to come this year, just watch this space for more. To celebrate, I'm offering 25 people who'd like a custom render of a car for a discounted rate. It'll be first come-first serve, so hit me up a DM with what car you'd like. Also, here's a render of my reworked Boss 302 race kit from a while ago that I've been wanting to post for some time, looking more sharper now. . . . . . #ford #mustang #fordmustang #boss #3d #rendering #render #illustration #stancenation #stanced #stance #art #design #widebody #muscle #car #musclecar #speedhunters #carlifestyle #blacklist #joyofmachine #racecar #lowered

