1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Gets Modern Widebody Rendering, Looks Spot On

Ladies and gentlemen drivers, we are now in front of a rendering that is both something old and something new. For one thing, the starting point for this image is a 1970 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, but the virtual mods the machine has gained are as modern as they get.
First of all, allow me to remind you that the Trans Am was a go-fast package for the Firebird, which normally brought extra muscle and handling improvements, along with aero tweaks.
And the second coming of the Firebird allowed it to shine, thanks to functional spoilers, along with tech upgrades such as quicker steering. While we're talking aero, you should know that Pontiac mentioned the special air dam and fender air extractors generates 50 lbs of front end downforce at highway speeds.
Interestingly, the pixel work we have here has maintained most of the original styling tricks, while dialing everything up to eleven. To be more precise, the muscle car was gifted with the kind of widebody take you'd expect to find on modern cars. And the best part of it all has to do with integration - it's not like anybody will mistake these bits for factory pieces, and yet they do seem to fit the original styling perfectly.
Up front, the fenders flow into a massive air dam, thus redefining the face of the machine. Moving to the side, we seem to find subtle skirt extensions, while the rear fenders are just as large as the front ones.
We need to move along to the second Instagram post below if we want to discuss the posterior of the machine. This is a brief walkaround clip, but the black finish of the vehicle hides multiple styling features.
Even so, we can clearly see the accentuated "tail" of the Firebird Trans Am, along with the rear valance, which integrates the super-sized exhaust tips brilliantly. As for the rear window louvers, these are on the house.
For the record, the eye candy sitting before us comes from a digital artist called Rostislav Prokop and this is far from his most extreme work.
