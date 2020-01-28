Ford Mustang Mach 1 Probably Spotted in Traffic, Expect 500 HP V8

2021 Ford Bronco vs 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E Is a War of Ages

I remember talking to the Mustang's chief engineer, Dave Pericak , back at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show: he told me that the Shelby GT350 would be better than the 997 Porsche 911 GT3, which was used as a benchmark for the development of the pony special. 13 photos



The said part of the S550 Mustang line-up is currently occupied by the Bullit, but this is a limited edition that will be retired after 2020. And we can probably expect the Mach 1 to replace it, which would mean that the Blue Oval decided to go for the silver lining here - fans were displeased with the possibility of the company using this historical performance badge for the upcoming Mustang electric crossover, which is why the high-rider received the



The test car we have here doesn't tell us too much, since it's heavily covered. Nevertheless, we can still notice the reworked front grille, the revised air intakes, along with a bold splitter.



As for the Michelin Pilot Sport rubber and the Brembo stopping hardware, these can already be had on the



On the firepower front, we can expect the 5.0-liter V8 of the machine to deliver anywhere between the 480 hp of the Bullit and the 525 ponies of the GT350.



