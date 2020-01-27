This Is How Crew Dragon’s Launch Looks Like in Ultra-Zoom, Slow-Motion Video

Modern Ford Escort Cosworth Concept Based on a Mustang Is a Looker

Speaking of which, while the crossover-dominated market of this age means the chances of the automotive producer coming up with such a machine are pretty slim, this rendering has serious potential to become a build. So here's to hoping some eccentric aficionado out there, Block included, is paying attention to the eye candy we have here. At first, the idea of such a build might seem odd, as, for instance, the Escort Cossie is smaller than the pony. Then again, the artist behind this rendering (more on this soon) really wants this contraption to be built. As such, he's removed some of the real estate.The gear head, who goes by the name of Rain Prisk , even comes to explain the newfound size of the machine: "Took the Mustang and made some Ford Escort Cosworth inspired changes. It's now about the same size as the GT 86 ,"Besides, the lack of a wing, which most gear heads asociate with such a badge, is also a hint towards the real-worl appeal of the proposal.The wheelbase still looks generous enough to please the eye, while the shorter nature of the car means this should display the kind of agility one would expect from the successor of a rallying legend.As for the wheels, these seem to remind us of multiple Blue Oval builds Ken Block used for his Gymkhana stunts (not the ones on his Escort, though).Of course, the project would need a bit of extra ground clearance to survive in the real world, but such a change would only be a natural part of the transition from the screen to the garage.Speaking of which, while the crossover-dominated market of this age means the chances of the automotive producer coming up with such a machine are pretty slim, this rendering has serious potential to become a build. So here's to hoping some eccentric aficionado out there, Block included, is paying attention to the eye candy we have here.