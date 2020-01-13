This Is the Hyundai You'll Be Soon Flying

Evan Longoria’s Former 1971 Machstang Emulates Eleanor With 725 HP Chevy Engine

Even though they were built on the same Ford Falcon platform, there is a huge difference in size and weight between the original 1965-1969 pony car and the 1970-1973 Mustang. 8 photos



Available with a variety of powertrain options and distinctive styling, the original Mach 1 became a popular muscle car icon in its own right even though it is not as coveted as the Shelby GT350 and GT500. That said, resto-mod aficionados find the Mach 1 to be a perfect canvas for plenty of custom build projects.



Originally a 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1, the Machstang is one of the most extremes resto-mods with the pony car used as a canvas. Until 2017 the car belonged to major league baseball all-star Evan Longoria, who



Over 2,600 man-hours were spent in creating it and the end result looks as good as ever. The paint job with black racing stripes simulates the “Gone in 60 seconds’ Eleanor” as do the Shelby-style taillights, but the real surprise is under that giant hood scoop.



Underneath it, you’ll find a 502 cu in (8.2-liters) V8 big-block Chevrolet engine with Ram Jet fuel injection, aluminum oval port heads, forged crankshaft and pistons, and custom-built headers.



A Vortech supercharger sits on top of it, helping the monstrous engine achieve no less than 725 horsepower, which is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox of Chevrolet Corvette origin and a Ford 9-inch Detroit Locker rear differential.



The chassis is entirely custom, the work of Art Morrison, and is equipped with a coilover four-link rear suspension and a Mustang II front suspension. Stopping power comes courtesy of Baer brakes with slotted and drilled rotors and six-piston calipers.



Set to be auctioned at no reserve at Barrett-Jackson's 2020 Scottsdale event currently happening, the Machstang is bound to give a lot of joy to its future owner, as long as it's not bought to become a garage queen.