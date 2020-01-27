Lifted 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Concept Has an Exoskeleton for Days

With the Blue Oval preparing to unleash the Mustang Mach-E on the market, the use of the iconic nameplate for an electric SUV has many gear heads wondering about the possibilities of such branding. As always, you can rely on the Internet to be unpredictable, so you shouldn't be surprised to see this rendering of a lifted 1970 Mustang Boss 302.
In fact, Mo Aoun, the digital artist who is responsible for this eye candy, has introduced a brief image along with with his pixel work: "Mustang 4x4, but not electric".
With that out of the way, let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the details that set this 'Stang aside from the factory model.
The first aspect that grabs attention obviously involves the offroad wheel and tire package. The massive rubber is matched to beadlock wheels - while drag racers also use such rims to hold the tires in place for those brutal starts, this is the sort of rugged terrain application.
Of course, the said pack wouldn't be worth too much without proper suspension. And the hardware we're looking at is as serious as they get, from the solid axle gained up front to the long-travel shock absorbers.
While it's safe to say that jportscars (jacked up sportscars) are now a trend, in terms of both renderings and builds, very few of them feature an exoskeleton like the one we have here. That's right, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 is prepared for the worst, since these monkey bars cover most of its body.
Unsurprisingly, the lifted pony also comes with the sort of gear that can prove really helpful when you get off the beaten path, from the pair of spare wheels at the back and the roof box, to the extra lights, the two hooks and the winch that occupies the middle section of the metallic front bumper.
With that out of the way, let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the details that set this 'Stang aside from the factory model.
The first aspect that grabs attention obviously involves the offroad wheel and tire package. The massive rubber is matched to beadlock wheels - while drag racers also use such rims to hold the tires in place for those brutal starts, this is the sort of rugged terrain application.
Of course, the said pack wouldn't be worth too much without proper suspension. And the hardware we're looking at is as serious as they get, from the solid axle gained up front to the long-travel shock absorbers.
While it's safe to say that jportscars (jacked up sportscars) are now a trend, in terms of both renderings and builds, very few of them feature an exoskeleton like the one we have here. That's right, this 1970 Mustang Boss 302 is prepared for the worst, since these monkey bars cover most of its body.
Unsurprisingly, the lifted pony also comes with the sort of gear that can prove really helpful when you get off the beaten path, from the pair of spare wheels at the back and the roof box, to the extra lights, the two hooks and the winch that occupies the middle section of the metallic front bumper.